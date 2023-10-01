[Editor's Note: This is part 8 of a series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session on Sept. 12, 2023 and the regular meeting on Sept. 14, 2023.. This article continues with the review of the regular meeting agenda at the work session and decisions made at the regular meeting.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

County Manager Charlene Webb continued the review of the Sept. 14, 2023 regular meeting agenda at the Sept. 12 work session.

The first item of new business addressed using ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) to fund WNM Communications extending broadband services to Fierro and Pinos Altos.

"Randy (Hernandez, Planning Director) and I have the same recommendation," Webb said at the work session. "The project to Fierro will extend the fiber optic that is in place up to Hanover, and the project to Pinos Altos will use wireless to expand broadband access. We both feel it is a good use for ARPA funding. Every community needs enhanced broadband."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said he had questions. "First is for the commissioners. Is this a good use of the ARPA funding? The second is should we consider other projects for this funding, such a a trade school or other options?"

Webb said she would take a stab at an answer. "I wasn't your county manager at the time some of the ARPA funds were chosen. Some of them are in a gray area. I don't agree that some of those other projects are eligible for ARPA funding."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said while expanded broadband is a top priority, "I find it hard to think about ARPA funds. We need to do a review of what ARPA has already been spent on."

"We sent out an update a few months ago, but we'll send it out again," Webb said.

Browne agreed that would help commissioners determine whether this is a good expenditure. "I'm concerned about the cost of $500,000, being about $11,000 per household."

Ponce asked it it was too late to have such a discussion.

Webb said the projects have been put forward. "They have been treated no differently from others presented to you."

District 2 Commissioner Eloy Medina asked: "If we do this, will it give us an opportunity to go for more broadband grants?"

Webb noted that WNM Communications has received millions in grants to provide enhanced broadband throughout the region. "There are some funds that the county can apply for." She noted that ARPA funding is not intended to supplement regular capital funding, but it is intended for recovery from Covid. Many students did not have access to broadband for remote school learning."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said she was having trouble wrapping her head around this award. "We are talking about access not only for remote learning and for reading on the internet, but broadband is critical for people to have access to telehealth. What if someone dies because they couldn't get health care that with broadband they would have had access to? We must have broadband for everyone."

Medina, who also serves as Gila Regional Medical Center Emergency Medical Services director, said that many times when they go to homes in an emergency, they find that the person does not have a primary physician, and they want to use home remedies.

Edwards asked if internet speed would be adequate for telehealth. County IT Director Adam Baca said" Yes, the speed would be adequate and would produce a clear image without buffering."

When Edwards asked if the contract ensures adequate speeds, Webb said that the standard contract does offer these speeds. She also noted that the Reconnect program, in which WNM Communications takes part, requires such speeds.

Ponce asked if the funding for the projects was available elsewhere.

Webb said it might be, but the county would have to apply for it.

Edwards asked if the county had explored using Inflation Reduction Act funding instead of ARPA.

"This project ties into the fiber already going to Hanover, but not to Fierro," Webb said. "Fiber costs a lot more than this funding."

Ponce asked if a survey had been done with the demographics to be served in Fierro and Pinos Altos.

Webb said a lot of discussion had taken place. "The USDA has quirky requirements. I don't know if any survey had been done, but the recommendation for ARPA funding is to provide broadband to underserved communities, of which Fierro and Pinos Altos are two."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings was unable to attend the meeting, but had sent several questions he had. Ponce asked if the estimated cost per household was $11,000, would the speeds be adequate for a household payment at $39 a month. And who will hold WNMC accountable?"

"We will hold WNM Communications accountable," Webb said. "We can't force people to buy the service, but the purpose of this project is to make broadband available to everyone."

Ponce said Billings had a question about why the county was funding a project for private company-owned infrastructure.

Webb said WNM has succeeded in getting lots of grants and already has projects in the area. "Many other constituencies are putting in funding. Also the company will be paying taxes on this equipment they will install. We don't want to be an internet service provider. We don't have the capacity, and WNM does."

Edwards again asked Baca if he was confident that speeds would be adequate, and Baca reiterated that he was confident that the speeds would be adequate where people have no access to where it would be commonplace. "The nature of the infrastructure will allow them to have a good source of internet access."

Ponce noted that covid is coming up again. "Students need to be able to continue their education and everyone needs to be able to continue their employment. During Covid, I heard of citizens coming from Pinos Altos to town to get wifi."

Browne said he was happy to hear that Webb, Hernandez and Baca had met with WNM and recommended the projects.

Webb said she could reach out to WNM to give a presentation on the projects.

Browne said he would like a map of the county for service throughout the county, as well as list of all entities that provide broadband service and where. "Why don't we have that information for all services? Can we task someone to complete maps to where we are confident that no one is unserved?"

Webb replied that the state had compiled such maps. "I know providers are reluctant to show such maps. We will send you to the state office of broadband."

To a question, Hernandez said the ARPA funding has a small balance left. "We need to determine what has not been spent. Even after this $1 million for the two projects, we will have about $700,000 not yet allocated."

Ponce asked: "If we table this again are we holding up WNM's grant?"

Webb said: "They will continue with their fiber project, and you are not holding up their grant, but they would like to know if they will get the funding?"

At the regular meeting, Browne asked again to table the issue, because "we don't have all the information we need. We haven't gotten the ARPA list, and I now think after hearing public input that the service may not be needed in Pinos Altos."

Edwards said she arrived at the regular meeting with the intention of approving the full project. "But I have a lot of questions after Mr. Albershardt's public input."

Ponce said he still believes the county has an opportunity to help citizens in Fierro and Pinos Altos. "I think there will always be questions, but broadband and computers are a way of life these days. Eventually, it will cost us more. I respect tabling because more questions need to be answered."

Medina said he has concerns. "We know we have people in need of broadband service. And the amount of work that has been done by the staff, I support this project. It needs to happen."

Browne said he thinks Fierro needs the service, but Pinos Altos may not need it. "In the short term, I don't think we can provide service for PA with trees in the way."

Webb said Hernandez has had more conversations on enhancing service to Pinos Altos.

Edwards said where she is stuck is "we have the responsibility to do due diligence. Our job is to hire the county manager to do a lot of this and she hires staff to do the due diligence. I think in this circumstance, I am confident that Manager Webb and Directors Hernandez and Baca have done their due diligence. I cam her ready to approve this issue. We need to provide services, but if the best is already in PA...?"

Browne suggested splitting the issue and just approving the $500,000 for enhanced service with fiber to Fierro.

Ponce noted that fiber is the best, but it would cost millions to take fiber to Pinos Altos because of rock. "I think the best solution is what we're offering. I have confidence the staff has done due diligence, but I'm not sure about service to Pinos Also. I would go ahead for the fiber to Fierro and table PA until we have more information."

Edwards said she would want to hear from WNM their reason for asking for the funding. "I would like to know if what they are offering is better than what is there now. I would suggest we set a time limit. I propose we vote on Fierro and put Pinos Altos back on the agenda for October."

Medina asked that WNM be available to attend the Sept. 26 commission special meeting.

Edwards said she would not be available for the special meeting, so she moved to approve the $500,000 for Fierro and postpone the decision for Pinos Altos to the Oct. 12 regular meeting.

The commissioners approved the $500,000 to Fierro.

The next and final article will finish the review of the regular meeting agenda at the work session and complete the decisions made at the regular meeting.

